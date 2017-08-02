 »   »   » Aamir Khan BREAKS SILENCE On His Fallout With Katrina Kaif; Said This About Deepika Padukone!

Today, at the trailer launch event of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan interacted with media and from his alleged fallout with Katrina Kaif to Salman Khan's Tubelight failure, the actor answered each and every question without any kind of diplomacy.

Recently, rumours were rife that Katrina Kaif is quite miffed with Aamir owing to her role in Thugs Of Hindostan. When Aamir was asked about the same, here's what the actor said:



Aamir's Reply On Kat Being Unhappy With Him Aamir Khan refuted the rumours of Katrina Kaif being unhappy with her role in Thugs Of Hindostan and said, "It is totally false."

Whom Does Aamir Considers A Superstar? When Aamir was asked about the same, he stated, "For me, firstly comes Amitabh Bachchan. Then comes Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan.

There are so many superstars."

He added, "Even Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are superstars."



What If Superstar Fails To Give A Hit? Speaking about the same, Aamir Khan said, "I don't think stardom gets affected by one or two films. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are megastars."

Aamir's Take On CBFC "I have said this before, I really feel that censorship is something that is. I don't know how relevant it is today. As far as my knowledge goes, the CBFC, in any case, is not supposed to censor it, it's supposed to grade your film, certify it to see as to which age group can be shown this movie.

"I guess that is how we should proceed. And I think that's what also Mr. Benegal's recommendations are if I am not mistaken. So hopefully things will get there, things will get better."



Aamir On Kiran Rao "I have been telling Kiran Rao for the longest time to take up acting. She's phenomenal at acting," said Aamir at the trailer launch of Secret Superstar.

Kiran Rao's Message For Girls Aamir Khan was also accompanied by his wife, Kiran Rao and the lady gave a strong message to all the girls out there and said, "I just want to tell girls out there, through the movie, don't be scared to dream. You have the right to follow your dreams."

Kiran Reveals She Was Sceptical About Aamir's Role In Secret Superstar Speaking about the same, the Superstar said, "I had told Aamir not to do the role because the character was creepy. But he was so good that I had to agree."



While sharing the basic plot of Secret Superstar, Aamir said, "The film is a musical. And it is about a girl who is musically talented."



Secret Superstar is directed by debutant Advait Chandan and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla. The film is slated to release this year during the Diwali weekend.