HAALO RE HAALO! Aamir Khan Enjoys His First Garba In Vadodara & It's Too Much Fun [PICTURES]

Last night, actor Aamir Khan celebrated the festival of Navratri in Vadodara while he visited the city to promote his upcoming movie 'Secret Superstar'.

The actor was in the town to launch Tirth Sharma who will be seen playing the role of Chintan, a close friend of Insia played by Zaira Wasim in the film. After director Advait Chandan and singer Meghna Mishra, Tirth is the third Secret Superstar that the film would unfold.

We bring you pictures straight from the exciting night...

Divine Connection

The superstar was spotted performing the aarti on the fourth day of Navratri.

Selfie Le Le Re

Aamir couldn't resist clicking a selfie with the humongous crowd in the background cheering up for him.



A Break From His Busy Schedule

The actor who is known for his sheer dedication and focus has spared time from his busy schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan and taken charge of his home production 'Secret Superstar'.

His Leaked Look From Thugs Of Hindostan

Last week, a picture of Aamir Khan in his 'Thugs Of Hndostan' look got viral on the internet and raised up our anticipation levels for this flick.

On A Related Note

The 'Mr Perfectionist' has been tagged as a 'Creative Maverick Of Indian Cinema' by GQ India.


Coming back to Navratri, Aamir later took to his Twitter handle where he posted a short video where his fans can be seen cheering for him in the background. He captioned it as, "My 1st Garba in Vadodara! What an atmosphere! What a feeling! Thank you Vadodara."

Check out his tweet here...


Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 15:04 [IST]
