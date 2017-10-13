 »   »   » Aamir Khan Attends A Film Festival With His Secret Superstar Team!

Aamir Khan who is busy in promoting his upcoming movie 'Secret Superstar' was spotted yesterday at a Film Festival in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his 'Secret Superstar' co-star Zaira Wasim on the red carpet. The Film Festival began yesterday where Aamir Khan came to support his wife Kiran Rao who is also the producer of Secret Superstar. Zaira Wasim also arrived with Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan made a stylish entry in formals. He wore a blue waistcoat and trousers with a white shirt pairing it up with a brown tie; he looked absolutely dapper. Zaira Wasim wore a beautiful red attire and looked gorgeous. Kiran Rao kept it super stylish as always. The team glammed up the red carpet at the most awaited Film Festival of the year.



The Superstar, Zaira Wasim along with Kiran Rao and the Director Advait Chandan posed together on the red carpet. The superstar is all set for the release of his movie 'Secret Superstar'. Aamir who is playing Shakti Kumaarr in the movie has gone against all the odds to bring a character which is different from what Aamir is in real life. He is playing a flirtatious music director, sporting tight T-shirts and flashy colours while Zaira plays an aspiring rockstar 'Insia'.



Secret Superstar is a film based on music and brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer by keeping her identity hidden. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October, 2017.