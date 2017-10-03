 »   »   »  HE ACTUALLY SAID THAT! Aamir Khan: For Me, Secret Superstar Is A Bigger Film Than Dangal

Who would have thought Aamir Khan will be saying this? But that's something he has been expressing to his entire team time and again as they gear up for the release of Secret Superstar which is slated to hit this Diwali.
Dangal was a film that created history with the record breaking box office collection and the humongous love and appreciation it received from all around the world!
The film saw the superstar in a never seen before avatar, a healthy old man of 4 grown up daughters. Since he underwent such a risky transformation on screen, one would think that Dangal will be the most important film for him ever.
But turns out that's not the case. Scroll down to read more...
He Is Treating Secret Superstar As A Much Bigger Film
We hear that Mr Perfectionist is treating his next film, the Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar as a much bigger film.
When He Left Everyone Shocked!
Everyone around him in his team and otherwise were shocked when he said this to them. When IANS contacted Aamir, he said, "For me, Secret Superstar is a bigger film than Dangal."
'Secret Superstar Speaks To The Youth Of The World'
While talking to the media in Singapore, Aamir had said, "While Dangal speaks to adults, with the message that we should treat our children equally whether they're a girl or a boy, Secret Superstar speaks to the youth of the world, and specifically the girl child.
"It's their story, through the story of a 14-year-old girl with dreams and aspirations. In that sense it's a bigger concept because it's her life and she's taking it in her hands."
Difficult To Compare Secret Superstar's Box Office With Dangal
The actor quipped, "In Dangal, you have me in the lead, an established star with so many years (behind me), but in Secret Superstar, Zaira is an upcoming actor in the lead, so it would be unfair to put that kind of pressure on her."
Aamir Puts Thugs Of Hindostan On Backburner For This Film
The actor has taken a break from filming period drama Thugs of Hindostan to focus his energy and attention to promote Secret Superstar. On Sunday, Aamir had posted on Facebook, "Thugs of Hindostan takes a back seat now as I dive 100 per cent into Secret Superstar from today."