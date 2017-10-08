 »   »   » FOES TURN FRIENDS! Aamir Khan In Awe Of Shahrukh Khan & The Reason Is Not SRK's Films Or His Acting!

Superstar Aamir Khan can't stop praising his friend Shahrukh Khan and said SRK is an entertaining person and a wonderful storyteller.

Aamir said that while both of them are curious as personalities, he prefers to listen to what the Shahrukh says.

I Love Listening To Shahrukh: Aamir "I have sat with Shahrukh many times. He is a very entertaining person to sit with. He is wonderful in telling stories. I love listening to him. I think between him and me, I am more curious because I like to hear him talk. SRK Is A Wonderful Storyteller "I like the way he narrates his stories. He really brings the moment alive. He is a wonderful storyteller and there is a great fun in listening to him," Aamir said in an interview here. Aamir Also Talked About His Next Film ‘Secret Supertar’ The Dangal actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming production Secret Superstar, in which he plays a flamboyant music composer. The 52-year-old actor said there are "real people who exist" like his character, but he is nowhere close to him. Was It Easy For Aamir To Play That Character In Secret Superstar? "Why it is a tough role for me is because I have to feel like that character. When he is full of himself, I must feel 'I am the best.' It should come from within, which doesn't normally come to me. I am always questioning my work. Aamir Draws The Comparison "My natural instinct is to be critical of myself whereas this guy is not at all. He is sure that he is the best, no question about it," he said. Is The Role Of Aamir In SS Inspire From Anu Malik? Aamir also refuted the rumours that the character is inspired by music composer Anu Malik. "You may see glimpses of people but it's not modelled on any one person. It's not inspired by any one." Secret Superstar Is Bigger Than Dangal: Aamir While both the movies talk about women empowerment, "'Secret Superstar' is a bigger film than 'Dangal', he says. "The difference is, in 'Dangal' the lead character is still a man. It is Mahavir's dreams that we are seeing getting fulfilled. It is when he decides, not son but my daughter can also do it. It's his decision, not the daughter's. Here’s Why Aamir Thinks So.. "In 'Secret Superstar', it is driven by a female character, a 14-year-old girl in Vadodara. While 'Dangal' talks to the parents, trying to tell them not to differentiate between a girl and a boy child, this film talks to the teenagers," Aamir said.

Written and directed by Advait Chandan, "Secret Superstar" chronicles the story of a child, played by Zaira Wasim, who aspires to be a singer. The film reunites Aamir and Wasim post their blockbuster "Dangal".

Secret Superstar is scheduled to release on October 19.

Inputs From PTI