Aamir Khan On Secret Superstar: It's A Family Film With A Much Wider Scope!

Posted By:
Aamir Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Secret Superstar where he plays the role of a popular singer who helps a teenage girl fulfill her wishes and dreams in becoming a top singer across the country. Aamir revealed that the film has a wider scope and can be viewed by all ages and sections of people. He said,

"I think as creative people we can make more films for children. We make very less films for the kids, also for the teenagers and we should make more films for this age group. And this is one film that is for youngsters, age group between 12 and 18. But it isn't restricted to that particular age group. This is a family film, even small kids will like it and even older people will enjoy it. I think it's a family film and has a much wider scope."

Aamir Khan has a whacky look in Secret Superstar and we can't wait to watch the film on the silver screen.

Secret Superstar is based on the life of a teenage girl who aspires to become a famous singer. The role is portrayed by the Dangal girl Zaira Wasim (young Geeta Phogat).

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is all set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2017.

Aamir Khan was also seen in a whacky film Delhi Belly back in 2011, which starred Imran Khan and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 13:56 [IST]
