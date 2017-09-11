 »   »   » Aamir Khan On Secret Superstar: It's A Family Film With A Much Wider Scope!

Aamir Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming film Secret Superstar where he plays the role of a popular singer who helps a teenage girl fulfill her wishes and dreams in becoming a top singer across the country. Aamir revealed that the film has a wider scope and can be viewed by all ages and sections of people. He said,

"I think as creative people we can make more films for children. We make very less films for the kids, also for the teenagers and we should make more films for this age group. And this is one film that is for youngsters, age group between 12 and 18. But it isn't restricted to that particular age group. This is a family film, even small kids will like it and even older people will enjoy it. I think it's a family film and has a much wider scope."

