 »   »   » NOSTALGIA BYTES! Aamir Khan Recalls His First Meeting With Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan

The three Khans of Bollywood- Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman share a great equation and are frequently seen attending each other's parties and hanging out with each other.

Their camaraderie is just unmissable and it's heartening to hear them talk about each other. Recently in an interview with Mid-day, Aamir recalled his first meeting with the other two Khans. Scroll down to read more...

The First Time He Met Salman Aamir was quoted as saying, "The first time I met Salman was at Babla's [director Aditya Bhattacharya's] house, who made Raakh [1989]. O Teri! They Were Classmates But... "Incidentally, Salman and I were in the same class for a year in the second standard [at St Anne's, in Pali Hill]. And we didn't know each other then! I was at Babla's house to discuss a short film called Paranoia, where I was the actor, spot-boy, production head, first AD - all rolled into one. We shot that film for a month," quipped Aamir. 'I Was 15' Aamir said, "I was 15, and this is the first time I ever acted. Salman was cycling around in Carter Road. He knew Babla too. We stood in the balcony and talked. 'I Thought Of Salman As A Sweet Chap' "He told me about how he also wanted to become an actor. I thought of him as a sweet chap," revealed Aamir. Aamir On His First Encounter With Shahrukh Khan Talking about the first time he came face-to-face with SRK, Aamir said, "Shahrukh, I remember meeting briefly, when I was shooting with Juhi [Chawla], somewhere on the road. He had begun shooting a film with her [Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman]. Deewana [his debut, 1992] hadn't released yet. He was sweet, and it was a warm meeting." The Three Khans Never Discuss Work Together In one of his recent interviews, King Khan had confessed, "We don't talk work at all. In fact, we have never done it. So, our equations are on a very different level. We never sit together, gauge and judge that, ‘accha, meri film nahi chali (oh, my film didn't do well).' It's not like Salman will ever sit with me and say, ‘oh, your film didn't do very well. What have you done?" What About Rivalry? To this, SRK had replied, "To be absolutely honest, there is no such feeling (of competing with one another). The easiest thing would be to say either yes or no, but there is nothing like that between us. When we talk to each other, I think work is the last thing on our minds." 'We Know About Each Other's Feelings' "I think the three of us know that we have something in us that makes us think on similar lines. So, if I say something, Aamir will understand and if Salman has to say something, Aamir and I will understand, and that's how it goes. There might not be any fourth person in the world who has been doing it for so long and will understand the same things. Even we don't understand or try to understand that camaraderie. We know about each other's feelings."

Aww..isn't that heart-warming?