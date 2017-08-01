 »   »   » REVEALED! Aamir Khan Returns To Mumbai After Completing His Commitments For This Special Reason

Aamir Khan is back in the city for the theatrical launch of his upcoming film 'Secret Superstar'.

The actor who was busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Malta, followed by a family getaway to Greece, has returned back in town to promote his upcoming venture.



After completing his commitments as an actor for Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan will be seen spearheading the promotions for his next production, Secret Superstar which will also showcase Aamir as 'daal main tadka', as the superstar describes best.



The actor is known to invest his time and energy into his films from start to finish and Secret Superstar is no different.



Yesterday he shared the first poster of Secret Superstar that gives a sneak peek into the journey of dreams undertaken by Zaira Wasim. He also divulged details that the theatrical theatre of the film will be unveiled on August 2nd.



In the nick of time to kickstart promotions for Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan has returned to Mumbai to present the film to the masses.



Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Zaira Wasim, Sujay Kutty and director Advait Chandan will be present at the trailer launch event. Earlier this year, Aamir Khan had surprised the audience by showing a teaser to Secret Superstar which was largely hailed by the critics and masses alike.



The films aspirational content has generated lot of anticipation for its release. Written and directed by Advait Chauhan, the flick is slated to release on 18th October, 2017.