 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Aamir Khan Reveals He REJECTED Rajinikanth's Role In 2.0, Does NOT Regret His Decision

When it comes to do 'fine' films, no one can beat Aamir Khan. His each and every film choice leaves everyone stunned.
But his recent revelation about rejecting Rajinikanth's role in Shankar's 2.0 will leave you damn surprised.
Shankar Had Offered Me 2.0: Aamir
While promoting his latest film, Secret Superstar, Aamir said, "There's a film coming robot, 2.0, I am a big fan of Shankar and I am big fan of Rajini ji. In fact, Shankar has offered me that film."
Aamir Talks About 2.0
"Super-duper hit hai. It's a blockbuster film. It's going to break all records. That's what I feel."
Was He Offered Same Script?
When asked if he was offered the same script, he said ‘yes' and added, "Rajini sir himself feeling that he wasn't well so he told Shankar, please request Aamir."
When Rajinikanth Called Up Aamir
"Rajini Sir called me up and said - Please do the film." stated the actor in an interview with Haricharan Puddipeddi.
So Why Did Aamir Khan Reject 2.0?
"It's a superb script and it's going to do very well but whenever I used to shut my eyes, I used to see Rajini sir in that role. I could not see myself. Mere se emotionally Nahi ho raha tha."
‘I Couldn’t Imagine myself Doing It’
"Emotionally, when I used to think of the film, think of the scene, Rajini sir used to come in my head. I could not imagine myself doing it. Then I told Shankar, won't be able to do it."
Rajinikanth Is Irreplaceable
"Only Rajini sir can do it. He is irreplaceable. At least I will not be able to do it. I can only imagine Rajini sir in this. See, he had also done the first part, I had seen the first part and I loved it."
It Was Not Tough Decision For Me: Aamir
"I am huge fan of Rajini sir, his whole performance and the way he had created that character had got imprinted in my mind."
"So Part 2, when I am reading the lines, I am only imagining Rajini sir! I cannot imagine myself only so I didn't do it. and it's not a tough decision for me. I know it's going to be the biggest hit in all languages."