 »   »   » Aamir Khan's Reply On Tubelight & Jab Harry Met Sejal's Failures At The Box Office!

This year, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan failed to create magic at the box office via their films, Tubelight and Jab harry Met Sejal, respectively.

Today, at the song launch of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan was asked to comment on the same, and here's what Aamir said:

"We can't say it's a shift of trend. We see ups and downs, it happens. It's not correct to just call us (Me, Shahrukh & Salman), superstars. There are other talented people in the industry too."

At the same event, when Aamir was asked if actors, who are in their 50s should play only mature roles, he said, "When I will enter 50s then only I will answer."

Coming back to the song 'Main Kaun Hoon', it is sung by Meghna Mishra and composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, 2017.