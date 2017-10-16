 »   »   » Watch The Making Of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Song! It's Really Fun!

Watch The Making Of Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Song! It's Really Fun!

The latest song from Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar titled 'Sexy Baliye' has been creating waves all over with the quirky and funny avatar of Shakti Kumaarr. The film-makers have now released the making of the song providing insights into the upbeat song. The behind the scenes showcase the entire team enjoying the process of creating the song.

Throwing more light on the song director Advait Chandan said, "This is not a song that Insia writes or composes. This is Shakti Kumaarr's voice. The idea of this video is Shakti Kumaarr's first YouTube video that he dedicates to Secret Superstar."


Producer Kiran Rao too shares her thoughts saying, "Aamir is the item in the song. He is what we call cheap throughout the song and intentionally cheap." The song is choreographed by the Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra. Talking about which she said, "This is my first project as a choreographer and I loved making Aamir Khan dance to my tunes."

Aamir Khan shared the video on Twitter saying, "Thank you Mika paaji ! And thank you Sanya! Shakti Kumaarr is incomplete without you." Secret Superstar is all set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2017.

Story first published: Monday, October 16, 2017, 18:09 [IST]
