 »   »   » Aamir Khan Starrer 'Dangal' Wins Best Asian Film Award At AACTA

Dangal was unanimously chosen the Best Asian Film at the seventh Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who served as one of the jury members on the panel, led by Hollywood star Russell Crowe, for this year's inaugural category, took to Twitter to laud the film's team.



"'Dangal' wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team Dangal. With Russel Crowe chairman of the jury. It was a unanimous decision," wrote Azmi, alongside a selfie with the Oscar-winning actor.



The Nitesh Kumar-directed sports drama was based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters. The film starred Aamir Khan as Phogat with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the adult version professional wrestlers Geeta and Babita.



Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed the younger version of the Phogat sisters with Sakshi Tanwar as their mother.



Besides Dangal, Pink and Marathi film Kasav: Turtle were among the nine films which were nominated for the inaugural AACTA Best Asian Film award.



Actor Anupam Kher also served as a jury member on the panel.



The AACTA Awards ceremony took place in Sydney.



Credits: PTI