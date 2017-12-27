 »   »   » Aamir Khan Wishes Salman Khan A Happy Birthday, Praises Tiger Zinda Hai’s Record-breaking Collection

Salman Khan celebrate his 52nd birthday today and celebrities are pouring their wishes on Twitter. Aamir Khan wished Salman Khan a very happy birthday through a tweet and also praised the box office collection of Tiger Zinda Hai. He tweeted,

"Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love. a."

Also, a few months ago, Aamir Khan had appreciated both Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan and said, "All of us try our best. Sometimes we succeed, sometimes we don't. I don't think because of one or two films, anyone's stardom will be affected. I think Salman and Shah Rukh both are huge stars and I am a fan of their roles. I don't really compare like this. Each one is unique and different."

Also Read: Bikini Alert! Amy Jackson's Hot Pictures From Ibiza

"I am very happy in the space that I am. I think that I have a very warm relationship with my audience and it's something that I have built over the years. It's something that I cherish a lot and am very grateful for," Aamir summed it up.

Also Read: Bikini Battle! Riya Sen Looks Hot In A White Or Black Bikini?