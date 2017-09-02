 »   »   »  SO TRUE! Aamir Khan: You Can Never Predict The Business Of A Film

Aamir Khan's last release Dangal went on to smash box office records not just nationally, but even internationally. The actor has 'Secret Superstar'- a high content made on a lean budget, up next for release.

The 'Dangal' actor believes that the secret of success lies in making what you believe in - on a smart budget.



At Aamir Khan Productions, he says, the philosophy is to make content they believe in- a practice they have been following for 16 years. They have delivered films like "Lagaan", "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Delhi Belly" and "Dangal".



While talking about the business philosophy, Aamir said in a statement: "You can never predict how much business a film will make. You have to make what you believe and financially you try and make it on a budget so that you don't lose money.



"That is what we try to do. As an actor or even as a production house, we try to make it (a film) in a budget that doesn't lose money hopefully. The extent of the business can never be in control of nor can we really predict that."

Meanwhile, their next production venture, Secret Superstar starring Zaira Wasim is slated to release in theatres in Diwali 2017.