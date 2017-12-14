 »   »   » WORTH A FRAME! Aaradhya Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Look Adorable In Their Latest Picture

A photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya is quickly going viral on the Internet and we must tell you that this is one of the cutest pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

Worth A Frame This lovely picture of little princess Aradhya Bachchan with her gorgeous mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is worth a frame. What say readers? Also, see Aishwarya's recent pictures below. Recent Spotting This week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan joined the Ambanis' for dinner at their place. Her Breathtaking Gown As per a report in Vogue, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a strapless tuxedo gown by French designer Alexis Mabille. More Details The off-shoulder number was styled by Aastha Sharma and Aishwarya paired it with a matching belt. The Actress Also Made Headlines When She Attended A Family Wedding A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled the page 3 with her gorgeous pictures in red attire at a wedding in Mangalore. Aaradhya & Vrinda Rai Were Also Present She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai to Prajwal's wedding, who is the son of Aishwarya's uncle Uday Kumar Shetty. Lovely Picture At the wedding, Aishwarya was seen wearing a dazzling red suit with soft gold embroidery and Aaradhya also wore a matching outfit. On The Work Front Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with her upcoming film Fanne Khan

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her little bundle of joy are dressed in Indian and are looking really adorable. Check out their latest picture below.

