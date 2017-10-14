 »   »   » SEE PIC! Aaradhya TWINS With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan As She Returns From Maldives

SEE PIC! Aaradhya TWINS With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan As She Returns From Maldives

Posted By:
After celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday in Maldives the Bachchan couple are finally back to Mumbai and a few hours ago, the entire finally was snapped at the Mumbai airport.

What caught everyone's attention that little girl, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen twinning with her parents - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Check out the pictures below..

All In Whites

Whether it was well-planned or just a lovey co-incidence, the Bachchan trio looked so good, while twinning together at the Mumbai airport.

How Sweet!

Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya snapped inside their car while leaving for their house. The cutie pie was also seen flashing her cute smile.

The Bachchans

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda & Navya Naveli Nanda were clicked by the shutterbugs as they return from Maldives .

Aishwarya, On The Work Front

Coming back to Aishwraya Rai Bachchan, she will be next seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Story first published: Saturday, October 14, 2017, 7:06 [IST]
