 »   »   » SEE PIC! Aaradhya TWINS With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan As She Returns From Maldives

After celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday in Maldives the Bachchan couple are finally back to Mumbai and a few hours ago, the entire finally was snapped at the Mumbai airport.

What caught everyone's attention that little girl, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen twinning with her parents - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Check out the pictures below..

All In Whites Whether it was well-planned or just a lovey co-incidence, the Bachchan trio looked so good, while twinning together at the Mumbai airport. How Sweet! Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya snapped inside their car while leaving for their house. The cutie pie was also seen flashing her cute smile. The Bachchans Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda & Navya Naveli Nanda were clicked by the shutterbugs as they return from Maldives . Aishwarya, On The Work Front Coming back to Aishwraya Rai Bachchan, she will be next seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

