 »   »   » Aashiqui Is A Very Special Brand: Alia Bhatt

Very recently, it was reported that Alia Bhatt is not sure about her next film Aashiqui 3 as she has films like Gully Boys opposite Ranveer Singh and Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

Now, Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to clear all the rumours surrounding Aashiqui 3. She wrote, "Never ever said anything about not wanting to do Aashiqui 3! No idea where this is coming from.."



She added, "Aashiqui is a very special brand & working with my father for the first time is equally special! All things take their time. This will too"



When her co-star from the movie, Siddharth Malhotra was asked about it, he had told a daily, "I was approached a while ago. It's a great franchise, I loved Aashiqui 2 and I've worked with both its director Mohit Suri and Alia.''



''We are waiting to get it all on paper. We want to present a better version of the franchise. Once we finish our prior commitments we will start on Aashiqui 3,'' he had added.