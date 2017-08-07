 »   »   » STRANGE! Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Left Waiting Outside The Bungalow Owing To THIS Reason!

We had reported you that on Saturday (August 5, 2017), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, had visited Allahabad to immerse the ashes of her father Krishanaraj Rai.

Apparently, Abhishek decided to visit the bungalow where his father lived. But did you know Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were left waiting outside the bungalow? We will tell you what had happened!

Allahabad Is Big B's Birth Place It all happened when Abhishek decided to visit the house where his father lived in Allahabad. The actor reached at the spot along with his wife and daughter but much to his surprise, he was left waiting for someone to open the gate! He Kept Calling The Person Apparently, Abhishek kept calling the concerned person, but the caretaker Krishna Kumar Pandey refused to open the door of the house,after which he returned to Mumbai. Why Did He Not Let Them In? According to Dainik Bhaskar, Amitabh Bachchan's spat with the house-owner is the reason, why Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai didn't get permission to get inside the bungalow. Here's What Had Happened... Reportedly, many years ago, when Amitabh had come to Allahabad for his conveyance during the election in 1984, he had said the house in question was his house. The Landlord Of The House Got Angry Owing To Big B's Claim Angered by this act of Big B, the owner of the bungalow Mr. Shankar Tiwari had said, "I am the owner of the bungalow. Babu ji and Amitabh used to rent here for Rs 16. This house will not be their house just because they were living her as a tenant." Since Then No One Was Allowed To Enter The House Since then, Tiwari doesn't let any member of the Bachchan family to enter the house. However, Mr Shankar Tiwari is no longer alive. But his caretaker Krishna Kumar Pandey is still following his rule. Bachchan Family Is Shocked With This Incident The entire Bachchan family is indeed shocked with this incident. We wonder what Abhishek or Amitabh Bachchan have to say on the same. Also See Abhishek's 'Rakhi' Special Post For Shweta Bachchan On a related note, a few minutes ago, Abhishek Bachchan had shared his adorable picture with Shweta Bachchan and wrote," I'm pretty sure she still thinks I'm that same size and age.... But am also sure that she will always be there for me, as I will for her.#happyrakhi Shwetdi. Love you."

He further added, "P.S. I have 3 other sisters who do the same, but they will kill me if I post childhood photos of them. Actually, now that I think of it my sister is going to have the same reaction!! Remember girls it's RAKSHAbandhan."