 »   »   » DIPPED IN LOVE! Abhishek Bachchan KISSES Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & We Can't Stop Staring Their Photo!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have managed to hold onto their love for almost ten years now. It has almost been a decade since the duo tied the knot and they are still going strong.
Recently, popular photographer Atul Kasbekar shared an unseen picture of Abhishek Bachchan, planting a kiss on his gorgeous wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's forehead and boy, we just can't enough of their picture.
Kiss Of Love!
"Just a beautiful candid moment from some time ago between two lovely people? I love this image," Atul Kasbekar captioned the image, while sharing it on Instagram.
On That Note, See More PDA Moments Of Aish-Abhi
This picture is from last year Diwali's bash, whe Abhishek & Aishwarya came outside from their bungalow to greet the media.
Awww!
When Abhishek Bachchan was spotted caressing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while attending the Pro Kabaddi event.
From The Oprah Show
Off screen kissing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the International Oprah show.
Lost Into Each Other
When the duo was lost into each other's eyes. No wonder why they are one of the most loved couples of the B-town.
Here They Go Again..
Who can forget this picture, when Big B was busy posing for the shutterbugs, Ash and Abhi were seen lost in their own romantic world.
Aww, You Two!
When the team won the match, Abhishek was seen hugging his wife like there will be no tomorrow.