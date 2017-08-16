 »   »   » DIPPED IN LOVE! Abhishek Bachchan KISSES Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & We Can't Stop Staring Their Photo!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have managed to hold onto their love for almost ten years now. It has almost been a decade since the duo tied the knot and they are still going strong.

Recently, popular photographer Atul Kasbekar shared an unseen picture of Abhishek Bachchan, planting a kiss on his gorgeous wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's forehead and boy, we just can't enough of their picture.