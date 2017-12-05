 »   »   » CLAP WORTHY! Abhishek Bachchan's Perfect Reply To A Fan Who SLAMMED Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai

We always wait for Aaradhya Bachchan's adorable pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The little diva often accompanies her mother and poses cutely for the paparazzi.
Recently, Aaradhya attended a family wedding with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a fan trolled them for the same. But Abhishek Bachchan could not ignore this personal comment on his family and gave an epic reply.
What Happened Exactly
A lady wrote on Twitter, ‘' It was a question because she is so much traveling with her mam. Even her dad doesn't.''
It's Not Okay To Miss School
''She goes t almost every event abroad with ash. And not always in the weekend. Come on even u should know that's never okay to miss so much school.''
Abhishek's Clap Worthy Reply
‘'Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.''
I Am Protective About Aaradhya
Once in an interview, Abhishek had told a daily,"As a parent, I am protective about my child, but if you ask me a question on her, I will surely answer it.''
I Would Never Want Any Harm To Come My Daughter's Way
''But of course, I am possessive about Aaradhya. I would never want any harm to come her way."
Coming Back To Aishwarya
Recently, the actress attended a wedding down South. A fan took to Twitter to share a picture of her greeting the hosts at the ceremony.
The Fan Wrote
Tonight is reception party of Ash's cousin. My fam n relatives r going. I have a flight to catch tonight else i could have met Aishwarya Rai.
