CLAP WORTHY! Abhishek Bachchan's Perfect Reply To A Fan Who SLAMMED Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai

We always wait for Aaradhya Bachchan's adorable pictures with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The little diva often accompanies her mother and poses cutely for the paparazzi.

Recently, Aaradhya attended a family wedding with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a fan trolled them for the same. But Abhishek Bachchan could not ignore this personal comment on his family and gave an epic reply.

What Happened Exactly

A lady wrote on Twitter, ‘' It was a question because she is so much traveling with her mam. Even her dad doesn't.''

It's Not Okay To Miss School

''She goes t almost every event abroad with ash. And not always in the weekend. Come on even u should know that's never okay to miss so much school.''

Abhishek's Clap Worthy Reply

‘'Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.''

I Am Protective About Aaradhya

Once in an interview, Abhishek had told a daily,"As a parent, I am protective about my child, but if you ask me a question on her, I will surely answer it.''

I Would Never Want Any Harm To Come My Daughter's Way

''But of course, I am possessive about Aaradhya. I would never want any harm to come her way."

Coming Back To Aishwarya

Recently, the actress attended a wedding down South. A fan took to Twitter to share a picture of her greeting the hosts at the ceremony.

The Fan Wrote

Tonight is reception party of Ash's cousin. My fam n relatives r going. I have a flight to catch tonight else i could have met Aishwarya Rai.

On The Work Front

Aishwarya will be seen in Anil Kapoor- Rajkummar Rao starrer Fanney Khan. She will be seen in a glamorous role in the film.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 12:13 [IST]
