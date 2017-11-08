 »   »   » Abhishek Bachchan SAVES Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From An 'OOPS' Moment; Gets ANGRY At The Photographer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Manish Malhotra's House; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would have had an 'oops' moment outside Manish Malhotra's residence, had her hubby Abhishek Bachchan not come to her rescue.

The protective hubby not only told Aishwarya Rai to be careful but also reprimanded the photographer, for clicking her pictures from a wrong angle!

Abhishek Told Aishwarya To Be Careful It all happened when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was getting inside her car and Abhishek Bachchan told her to be careful. Pic Courtesy: Instant Bollywood Here’s What Irked Abhishek Bachchan Apparently, he noticed a photographer taking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from a low angle and immediately called out him and asked what kind of picture he is trying to capture of Aishwarya Rai. Was That A Misunderstanding? But we aren't sure whether it was a misunderstanding from Abhishek's side as the photographer immediately showed his camera to him and said he hasn't clicked any ‘improper' picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. All’s Well That Ends Well Ultimately, the actor left the place with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while the latter was seen smiling! Aishwarya Looked Hot! On a different note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was looking simply hot in her casual avatar. Abhishek, One Doting Hubby The recent incident has indeed proved that Abhishek Bachchan is one doting hubby and very protective about his gorgeous wife! Abhi-Aish, On The Work Front On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Lefty, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan.

