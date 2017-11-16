 »   »   » She's All Things Cute! Abhishek Bachchan Shares An Adorable Picture Of B'day Girl Aaradhya Bachchan!

Abhishek Bachchan has already earned himself the 'loving son' and 'doting husband' titles. So, there shouldn't be any doubt the fact that he's a loving father too!

Today (November 16, 2017) his little princess, Aaradhya Bachchan turns six and the actor shared an adorable picture of his daughter on his Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "Happy Birthday our darling little Princess."

Needless to say that Aaradhya is actually looking like a little princess and we are loving that flower hairband on her. After all,goodlooks run in the family.

Recently, while talking to Vogue, Abhishek had called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a 'supermom' of Aaradhya Bachchan. He had said, "When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya. She is supermom."

"Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If that upset her, she said nothing. "Water off a duck's back," said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed."

"Anyone who knows her would know that she has never spent a day in the gym. The only time was when we were shooting Dhoom 2 (2006), and Uday (Chopra), Hrithik (Roshan) and I dragged her."