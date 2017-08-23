 »   »   » ALL LOVE! Abhishek Bachchan REACTS To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Picture Of HUGGING Aaradhya On Stage!

Abhishek Bachchan is one of those doting hubbies of the B-town, who never shies away from expressing his love for his dear wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

A few minutes ago, Abhishek shared an adorable picture of Aishwarya Rai, hugging Aaradhya and it's too sweet to miss! Wanna see the picture? Here we go..

Abhishek Shares This Pic On Instagram Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture on Instagram and captioned the picture as saying, "These two. ❤." How sweet is that! And.. We're Bound To Stumble Upon His Instagram Account On the eve of Rakhi, Abhishek has shared his childhood picture with Shweta Bachchan and had us drooling over their cuteness. Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pictures with Abhishek, a nostalgia spree | FilmiBeat Abhishek’s Take On Friendship Day "Since, apparently, it's friendship day!!! #happyfriendshipday #buddies4life #fathersandsons," had captioned Abhishek Bachchan. Fan Boy, Abhishek Bachchan "If you get photographed with him, you know you gotta post it!! @sachintendulkar #fanboy," captioned Abhishek. How Cool Is That! "Got eachothers back! #flashbackfriday," captioned Abhishek. Abhisek Welcomed Pregnant Esha Deol On Instagram "Please give a warm welcome to my little sister. @iameshadeol to Instagram," had written Abhishek. Abhishek’s First Shot Ever "This photo was taken right after I gave my first ever shot for my 1st film, Refugee. Cant believe its already been 17 years. Thank you JP saab for having faith and belief in me ( and continuing to) dont know if I'll ever be able to thank you enough for introducing and guiding me through the world of cinema. To Bebo, Jaggu dada, @suniel.shetty, @anupampkher and the rest of the coolest and most loving cast and crew... Thank you for being the best co-stars a newcomer could ever ask for. For your patience, love, support and compassion. #17yearsofRefugee," had captioned Abhishek. Awww! "For always holding my hand..... I love you," shared Abhishek Bachchan, while showering love on his dad, Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek On Aishwarya’s Cannes Look Like us, even Abhishek Bachchan was left speechless after seeing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ultra-gorgeous avatar at Festival De Cannes. He captioned the pictures as saying," Here's looking at you kid." Abhishek With KJo & Big B "#throwbackthursday since it's his birthday... @karanjohar happy birthday," had captioned Abhishek Bachchan.

We gotta say that Abhishek's Instagram account is full of sweet pictures. Let us know in the comments section below, which one you liked the most!