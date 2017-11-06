 »   »   » Unfortunate! Accident on Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai's 'Fanney Khan' Set

Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Look LEAKED | FilmiBeat

An assistant director was severely injured on the sets of Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan. According to the makers the girl was hit by a motorcycle and was immediately rushed to hospital.

"In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film- Fanney Khan, suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motor cycle rider crashed into her."

"She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot. The police are dealing with the errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law," Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said in a statement.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the movie also features Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is producing the project.

