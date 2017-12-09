 »   »   » Adelaide Cricket Ground CEO Wants Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli To Wed In The Stadium!

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma Wedding: Adelaide Oval offers wedding venue to Kohli | Filmibeat

Andrew Daniels, the CEO of Adelaide Oval cricket ground wants Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding to be held in the stadium and says Virat's performance was exceptional when he played there and cited that it's his favourite ground to play in. He said to HT,

"We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka's wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval. With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia's finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests."