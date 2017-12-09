 »   »   » Adelaide Cricket Ground CEO Wants Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli To Wed In The Stadium!

Andrew Daniels, the CEO of Adelaide Oval cricket ground wants Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding to be held in the stadium and says Virat's performance was exceptional when he played there and cited that it's his favourite ground to play in. He said to HT,
"We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka's wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval. With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia's finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests."
Adelaide Oval CEO, Andrew Daniels
He says Virat's track record at the Adelaide Oval is outstanding and a wedding stadium there would be lucky for the couple.
Andrew Daniels, also stated that fine Australian food and wine is an added bonus if he weds at the Adelaide Oval.
Virat Kohli's coach took leave despite having a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai.
The match was U-23 sem-final and no coach would ever take leave during such a crucial match. So, we assume it's really Virat' wedding.