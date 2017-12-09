 »   »   » Adelaide Cricket Ground CEO Wants Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli To Wed In The Stadium!

Adelaide Cricket Ground CEO Wants Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli To Wed In The Stadium!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma Wedding: Adelaide Oval offers wedding venue to Kohli | Filmibeat

Andrew Daniels, the CEO of Adelaide Oval cricket ground wants Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding to be held in the stadium and says Virat's performance was exceptional when he played there and cited that it's his favourite ground to play in. He said to HT,

"We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka's wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval. With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia's finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests."

Adelaide Oval CEO, Andrew Daniels

Adelaide Oval CEO, Andrew Daniels

Adelaide Oval CEO, Andrew Daniels wants Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to marry in the cricket ground, and not in Italy.

Stadium Wedding

Stadium Wedding

He says Virat's track record at the Adelaide Oval is outstanding and a wedding stadium there would be lucky for the couple.

Favourite Stadium

Favourite Stadium

He also cited that Adelaide Oval is Virat Kohli's favourite cricket stadium.

Wine & Dine

Wine & Dine

Andrew Daniels, also stated that fine Australian food and wine is an added bonus if he weds at the Adelaide Oval.

New & Unique

New & Unique

Of course, a cricket stadium wedding is something new and unique right?

Italian Wedding?

Italian Wedding?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flew to Italy along with their family pandit.

Same Flight

Same Flight

The whole of Sharma family also boarded the same flight to Italy along with the couple.

Crucial Match

Crucial Match

Virat Kohli's coach took leave despite having a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai.

Semi Finals

Semi Finals

The match was U-23 sem-final and no coach would ever take leave during such a crucial match. So, we assume it's really Virat' wedding.

Stay Tuned

Stay Tuned

Stay tuned for more and we'll break you the news about Virat and Anushka's wedding as and when it happens!

Anushka Sharma
Story first published: Saturday, December 9, 2017, 11:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 9, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat