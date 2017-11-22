 »   »   » Why Aren't People As Angry When Women Are Raped & Killed In Womb: Aditi Rao Hydari On Padmavati Row

Amid the ongoing uproar over Padmavati, actor Aditi Rao Hydari today said she was having a tough time making sense of where India was headed as a country.

The 31-year-old actor, who features in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversy-hit film as Alauddin Khilji's wife, questioned people who are not 'angry' when women are daily subjected to violence in the country.

"Why aren't people as angry and demanding change when women are raped, violated, sold, beaten, pimped, killed in the womb. I don't get it."

"I love my country, but I don't understand it anymore. I hope my country understands what it's becoming. Can I have my country back please?" Aditi wrote on Twitter.

Bhansali has been accused of 'distorting historical facts' and 'wrongful' depiction of queen Padmini by several Rajput groups and political leaders, featuring actor Deepika Padukone in title role.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also star in the magnum opus, whose release has been postponed till further notice from the makers.

Shahrukh Isn't Considered MANLY; Gets MOCKED For Being Sensitive Towards Women