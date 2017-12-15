 »   »   » Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Marriage & Separation!

Aditi Rao Hydari has been in limelight on many occasions, all thanks to her secret marriage!For those of you who don't know, Aditi secretly married Satyadeep Mishra and in an interview mentioned that they separated. Also, she revealed that she doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.
"I haven't talked about it in the past and there's a reason I don't want to talk about it even now. Somehow, I don't think that (discussing) personal stuff in terms of which family I come from or where I grew up all that is not important as actors. We have to be transparent and we need to take on whatever is given to us, and we need not talk about our private life in open," she said to HT.
Aditi Rao Hydari
"The time duration for which it bothers me reduces with more work that I take up because I just realise that there is more to do."
Family Comes First
"Also, as long as your family and people around you know what's happening, I think you are answerable to them, and most importantly, you are answerable to yourself. You can't be thinking about anything else," said Aditi to HT.
On Link-up Rumours With Other Actors
"Again, this (acting) job is such. These link-up rumours are a part of your territory. People will make up stuff about you and make a mountain out of a mole hill. It's fine. Everybody is doing their job and we have to focus on doing ours."
On Clarifying Rumours On Social Media
"If you do that, then you are talking about it even more. What's the point? So, I don't see the need to do that. For me, my family, dignity, and self respect are very important, and that's the way I have been brought up," she clarifies.
Padmavati
Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
Aur Devdas
She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Aur Devdas, and it's all set to hit the theatres during the first half of 2018.
Bhoomi
Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film Bhoomi, which also starred Sanjay Dutt. It was his comeback film and didn't fare well at the box office.