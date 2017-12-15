 »   »   » Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Her Marriage & Separation!

Aditi Rao Hydari has been in limelight on many occasions, all thanks to her secret marriage!For those of you who don't know, Aditi secretly married Satyadeep Mishra and in an interview mentioned that they separated. Also, she revealed that she doesn't feel comfortable talking about it.

"I haven't talked about it in the past and there's a reason I don't want to talk about it even now. Somehow, I don't think that (discussing) personal stuff in terms of which family I come from or where I grew up all that is not important as actors. We have to be transparent and we need to take on whatever is given to us, and we need not talk about our private life in open," she said to HT.