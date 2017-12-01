 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Tells The Truth: Aditya Chopra Told Me You Are Not The Most Good-looking Guy

Ranveer Singh is one of the most honest actors of the tinsel town. He is making headlines these days for his film Padmavati, in which he plays the character of Alaudin Khilji.

In a candid interview to a leading magazine, Ranveer Singh revealed that he googles himself around 5 to 15 times in a day. The actor also told that Aditya Chopra told him that he is not a good-looking guy.



Here's What He Said "I google myself anywhere between 5-15 times a day, and if anyone in the show business tells you otherwise, they are lying."

On His Career "I feel blessed that I am getting these opportunities and I value them tremendously. There is nothing I wanted to do more than acting, and it was a million to one shot.''

Aditya Chopra Told Me... ''Adi (Chopra) told me - You're not the most good-looking guy. You have to do some good acting if you want people to like you. Each day I wake up and can hardly believe it - Yaar main Hindi film ka hero ban gaya. Sabse kamaal ki baat to yahi hai."

On Playing A Negative Role In Padmavati "I did think about how the audience will perceive me. The Indian audience in all their generosity, when they love a character, the love gets transferred onto the actor that plays the part.''

My Thought Was... ''So, my thought was - will the reverse happen here? Where, if they hate my character - which is what we are trying to achieve - are they going to transfer the hate onto me?''

But... ''I wanted to play antagonist once in my career - why not do it with Mr Bhansali?''



Also Read: AWW! Anushka Shetty Is Really POSSESSIVE About Rumoured Boyfriend Prabhas; Keeps CHECKING His Phone