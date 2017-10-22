 »   »   » Aditya Pancholi Receives Extortion Calls, Files A Police Complaint!

Aditya Pancholi has been receiving extortion and threat calls since three days and the actor has sought police help and filed a complaint at the Versova police station in Mumbai. The department is closely monitoring the issue and are confident to nab the extortionist. An FIR has not been lodged yet.

The caller who revealed his name as Munna Pujari, demanded a sum of Rs 25 Lakhs and also gave out a bank account number for which the amount has to be deposited.

The police have ruled out any underworld connections as of now and we'll have to wait and watch where the investigation will lead. Several Bollywood celebrities have been receiving threat and extortion calls and the police are on their toes working to nab the callers.

Recently, Mahesh Bhatt had received a threat call and had demanded a sum to be deposited to his bank account and if failed to do so, had threatened to harm his daughter Alia Bhatt. Thankfully, the police nabbed him and brought him to justice. We hope they'll find Aditya Pancholi's caller soon as well.