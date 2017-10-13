 »   »   » Aditya Pancholi On Kangana! Hrithik Can Deal With His Own Issues But I Will Not Keep Quiet

We all know that Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for defaming them.

Now in a recent interaction with a daily, Aditya Pancholi has revealed that his case has nothing to do with Hrithik Roshan's fight with Kangana Ranaut.

I Am Hurt "I am not angry, but I am definitely hurt by Kangana's act. The legal team sent Kangana and her sister Rangoli notices, but their response wasn't up to the mark.'' We Asked Them To Aplogise ''We asked them to apologise unconditionally on the same national platforms where Kangana made those derogatory remarks against me.'' It's Not Related To Hrithik ''Eventually, her sister and she dragged even my son, daughter and wife into all this. That's the reason Zarina and I decided to file a defamation case against her, which is both civil and criminal. My case against Kangana has nothing to do with what is happening between Hrithik and her.'' Hrithik Can Deal With His Own Issues ''Hrithik can deal with his own issues, but I'm clear that I will not keep quiet about whatever is bothering me. Cases are fought on merit and evidence. '' Why Should I Shut Up? ''Remarks and statements will not come handy in the court of law, proof will. The onus to prove her merit lies with her. Once the case is up for hearing, we'll know. I'm not doing anything undignified. Kangana has no right to talk about my family and me in such a manner. Why should I shut up?''

He further added, ''If I don't fight for my family, who will? If someone makes remarks about my family, should I lock myself up in a room and sit tight? Someone has to put an end to her lies, and the only way to do it is through the law. I don't want to stoop to her level."

Also Read: OH MY GOD! This Is The Reason Priyanka Chopra Said No To Working With Sushant Singh Rajput!