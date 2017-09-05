 »   »   » Who Is LYING? Aditya Pancholi Reveals SHOCKING Details About Kangana Ranaut; Calls Her A MAD Woman!

Kangana Ranaut left many in shock after her explosive interview for Aap Ki Adalat. She targeted everyone from Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aditya Pancholi to Adhyayan Suman.

But it seems that Aditya Pancholi is not the one who will let Kangana Ranaut get away with it. According to Bollywood Life, he is filing a legal case against her. Aditya also called Kangana mad and revealed some shocking details.

Kangana Is A Mad Girl "She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview?'' Who Talks Like That? ''Didn't you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that?'' She Speaks Evil.. ''We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone.'' It Will Harm Her Only ''What should I say, she's a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes," Aditya was quoted. She Is Lying "She is lying that's why I am taking legal action against her. I don't know about other people, but as far as my story goes and what she has spoken about me, she has said all lies.'' My Family Is Affected By It ''She has to prove that I have done that. My family is very much affected by it. My wife and I will take legal action.'' I Am Worried About Kangana "I am just hurt, and in all this controversy. I am so worried about her, she is such a good actress.'' She Is Not Grateful ''God has given her so much, she should be grateful about it. She should be now more humble and nice to everyone.'' For Kangana The Entire World Is A Villain ''According to her, the entire world is villain and only she is nice," he added.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Was IRRITATED With Her? Ranbir Kapoor Is DATING A Mumbai Girl; Doing This To Hide Her