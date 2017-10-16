 »   »   » BAD NEWS For Kangana Ranaut! Aditya Pancholi Slaps A Defamation Suit Against Her & Sister Rangoli!

BAD NEWS For Kangana Ranaut! Aditya Pancholi Slaps A Defamation Suit Against Her & Sister Rangoli!

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli went all guns blazing against Aditya Pancholi on Twitter and gave several interviews as well and it looks like Aditya has had enough. Aditya Pancholi filed a defamation suit against Kangana and her sister Rangoli under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. Aditya Pancholi approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court to initiate the criminal proceedings.

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer responded to the defamation suit by saying, "My client, who has been a victim in the entire episode, has largely spoken about her personal experiences and it has been reported on various media platforms since 2007. Besides, the law of the land does not give any added advantage to any male person to silence any (victim) woman with the threat of filing defamation proceedings against her."

Aditya Pancholi went ahead and filed a defamation case against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli.

Kangana Ranaut has been talking against Aditya Pancholi on several interviews.

Fed up with the constant negativity, Aditya Pancholi approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

He booked Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

Sections 499 is 'defamation' and 500 is 'punishment for defamation'.

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer lashed out against Aditya Pancholi for filing a defamation case.

The lawyer revealed that a man has no rights under the law to silence a woman through defamation cases.

We'll have to wait and watch what will Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli's response be to this defamation case.

Both Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli have been lashing out against Aditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar in many interviews.

Kangana Ranaut also made a spoof video with AIB poking fun of the A-list celebs in B-town.

Story first published: Monday, October 16, 2017, 17:40 [IST]
