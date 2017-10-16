 »   »   » BAD NEWS For Kangana Ranaut! Aditya Pancholi Slaps A Defamation Suit Against Her & Sister Rangoli!

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli went all guns blazing against Aditya Pancholi on Twitter and gave several interviews as well and it looks like Aditya has had enough. Aditya Pancholi filed a defamation suit against Kangana and her sister Rangoli under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. Aditya Pancholi approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court to initiate the criminal proceedings.

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer responded to the defamation suit by saying, "My client, who has been a victim in the entire episode, has largely spoken about her personal experiences and it has been reported on various media platforms since 2007. Besides, the law of the land does not give any added advantage to any male person to silence any (victim) woman with the threat of filing defamation proceedings against her."