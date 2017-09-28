 »   »   » Aditya Pancholi To Star In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Aditya Pancholi To Star In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Posted By:
Race 3 might go on floors by the end of 2017 and the starcast has not been finalised yet apart from Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Several names have been doing the rounds from Sidharth Malhotra to Aditya Roy Kapur and Daisy Shah but none of them have confirmed to be a part of the upcoming thriller.

It is now reported that Aditya Pancholi has been approached to be a part of Race 3 as one of the villains and we'll have to wait and see if the actor will sign on the dotted line or not. Aditya has proven to be a great baddie in movies and his presence in Race 3 will surely make the movie much more interesting.

Aditya Pancholi played the role of a villain in Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Yes Boss.

His role stole the show as a villain and he was the highlight of the movie.

Yes Boss ended up being a massive hit at the box office when it released in 1997.

If he gives his node for Race 3, we're sure he'll deliver the best, as a villain!

Story first published: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 10:45 [IST]
