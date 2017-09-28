 »   »   » Aditya Pancholi To Star In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Race 3 might go on floors by the end of 2017 and the starcast has not been finalised yet apart from Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Several names have been doing the rounds from Sidharth Malhotra to Aditya Roy Kapur and Daisy Shah but none of them have confirmed to be a part of the upcoming thriller.

It is now reported that Aditya Pancholi has been approached to be a part of Race 3 as one of the villains and we'll have to wait and see if the actor will sign on the dotted line or not. Aditya has proven to be a great baddie in movies and his presence in Race 3 will surely make the movie much more interesting.