 »   »   » Heavenily Bliss! Aftab Shivdasani Gets Remarried To His Wife Nin Dusanj! View Inside Pictures

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj registered their marriage on June 5, 2014 and the couple maintained a low-key affair about their wedding and unlike other celebs, didn't splurge on their special day until yesterday!

The couple 'remarried' in a grand and lavish style and the ceremony was attended by family and close friends. The celebrations were held for two days which included Mehendi ceremony and a Hindu ceremony where the couple flew down a pundit from Mumbai and were also blessed by a Buddhist Sri Lankan Monk. View the pictures below...