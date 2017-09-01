 »   »   » Heavenily Bliss! Aftab Shivdasani Gets Remarried To His Wife Nin Dusanj! View Inside Pictures

Heavenily Bliss! Aftab Shivdasani Gets Remarried To His Wife Nin Dusanj! View Inside Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj registered their marriage on June 5, 2014 and the couple maintained a low-key affair about their wedding and unlike other celebs, didn't splurge on their special day until yesterday!

The couple 'remarried' in a grand and lavish style and the ceremony was attended by family and close friends. The celebrations were held for two days which included Mehendi ceremony and a Hindu ceremony where the couple flew down a pundit from Mumbai and were also blessed by a Buddhist Sri Lankan Monk. View the pictures below...

Lovely Couple

Lovely Couple

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj look like a dream together! Don't they?

Nin Dusanj

Nin Dusanj

Nin Dusanj is a British-Indian model and is the sister of Kabir Bedi's wife Parveen Dusanj.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Their lavish wedding took place in Sri Lanka and the Mehendi ceremony was at the beach.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor

Aftab Shivdasani's close friend Tusshar Kapoor also attended the wedding ceremony.

Wedding Bliss

Wedding Bliss

The couple registered their marriage on June 5, 2014 and had a grand wedding ceremony on August 31, 2017.

Aftab Shivdasani
Read more about: aftab shivdasani
Story first published: Friday, September 1, 2017, 14:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos