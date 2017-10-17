 »   »   » After Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan- Jacqueline Fernandez's Race 3?

The cast of the much awaited film Race 3 is turning out to be star-studded with each announcement. A couple of the days ago, it was officially announced that Bobby Deol had joined the third installment in this franchise.

Now if the latest buzz is to be believed, then this Bollywood actor might also be a part of the film. Read on to know more...



It's Vicky Kaushal A Pinkvilla report quoted a source revealing that the latest entrant to join the cast is actor Vicky Kaushal who will be seen in an action packed role for the first time.

A Positive Character One hears that in Race 3, Vicky will be seen playing one of the positive characters, though much hasn't been revealed about his role yet.

Different Roles Vicky has an array of films coming up next which include Raazi co-starring Alia Bhatt and Dutt biopic.





A Shade Of Grey Talking about Race 3, producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier said, "In Race, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."

Bobby Deol The actor had tweeted, "Let's race along @RameshTaurani ... it feels great to be a part of the team!! #Race3." Well, we can't wait to see you on screen too!





Salman Khan In A Never Seen Before Avatar Taurani had revealed, "Salman's character is completely grey in Race 3 and it's an extremely slick, stylish and exciting one - something he has not done before. The Race franchise always has grey characters in them - we are just continuing with that. Like Saif (Ali Khan) in Race or Race 2."



The action thriller is slated to go on floors next month.