 »   »   » After Calling Her A COCAINED Actress! Shekhar Suman BRUTALLY INSULTS Kangana Ranaut Again!

It is not wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut has made many enemies after her shocking revelations. Her latest movie Simran released recently but did not perform as expected at the box office.

The movie has collected Rs 10.65 cr. till now. After the average opening of the movie, Shekhar Suman posted a very cryptic message on Twitter.

He Wrote... "Itna hungama ..itna shor sharaba..nateeja?khoda pahad ..nikli chuhiya!". When He Called Kangana A Cocained Actress.. A few months back, he had posted, "One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice." His Son Claimed that Kangana Used To Abuse Him Physically Aadhyan had told a leading daily, "I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me!'' Kangana Ranaut की इस हरकत ने डरा दिया था Adhyayan Suman को | FilmiBeat I Started Crying After She Slapped Me So Hard ''She said, "You are jealous of my success!" The intensity of the slap was so hard I was almost crying.'' She Threw Her Stiletto At Me ''That was the first time she got violent. I will never forget that night. I dropped her home and she picked up her stiletto and threw it at me!'' That Was Her Start Of Physical Violence ''I picked up my phone and smashed it against the wall. I didn't know how to vent my anger. That was the start of her physical violence with me." Here's What Kangana Said About His Allegations... Kangana said on a TV show, "He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn't be able to?'' I Should Have Hit Him... ''However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him.''

