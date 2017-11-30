 »   »   »  After Ishita Dutta, Is Her Sister Tanushree Dutta Too Planning To Get MARRIED?

'Firangi' actress Ishita Dutta recently married Vatsal Seth in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai.
Unfortunately her sister Tanushree Dutta skipped the wedding which led to strong whispers in the tinsel town as to why she didn't make it to Ishita's D-Day. Recently while speaking to TOI, Tanushree finally revealed the real reason. Read on to know more...
The former beauty queen who is currently in US couldn't make it to the wedding because of travel permit issues.
She told the daily, "I am very happy for Ishita and Vatsal. It's a new beginning for her."
"I tried my best to be there, but unfortunately, could not make it. I am waiting to see my sister when she visits the US," added the actress.
To this she replied, "My marriage is written in heaven. It will happen whenever it is destined. I am single at the moment."
Ishita told the daily, "It feels good to be married. For now, I just want to spend some quality time with Vatsal before I get back to work."
"Our engagement and wedding were planned months ago, but we decided not to talk about it. For me, the only thing that mattered was getting married in the presence of my family and very close friends. We did not want a big fat wedding."
