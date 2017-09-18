 »   »   » After Jab Harry Met Sejal Failure, Imtiaz Ali Hopes To Work With Ranbir Kapoor Again

Director Imtiaz Ali says he would love to reunite with his actor friend Ranbir Kapoor for a film but there is no project at the moment with him.

There were reports that the actor-director duo was planning to collaborate for a third movie after having worked on films, such as 'Rockstar' and 'Tamasha', which received mixed response at the box office.

However, Imtiaz says there is nothing yet decided.

"I hope I do it (work with Ranbir) at some point of a time. As I have not finalised what I will do next, I am still trying to figure out things. I am working on a story. And before the story is done, contrary to the popular belief the hero is not selected," Imtiaz told PTI.

Though his last directorial, Jab Harry Met Sejal, featuring superstar Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, failed to impress the audiences, Imtiaz says he has moved on now.

"I think a lot of questions have been asked (about response to the film)...The result was a little different from what everybody had expected, so that was there. So happy and (not happy) nothing like that, life goes on, you have to let the film go and start with another. And that is what I am doing right now.

"Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. I will also have an opinion but I feel the opinion about the film, especially for the one who makes it, comes after a long time and not so soon.