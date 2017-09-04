 »   »   » Move Over Her Nude Photoshoot! Esha Gupta Is Back With Her Damn Hot Bikini Avatar [New Pictures]

After teasing fans with a series of sensual pictures from her recent photo shoot, Esha Gupta shares her new pictures on Instagram and this time, she can be seen nailing the bikini look!

Donning a white bikini, the actress is looking ravishing and giving us major travel goals. Yes, the lady is currently holidaying in Bali and her pictures are too good to be missed.

Oo La La! With a body to die for, Esha Gupta knows well how to keep her fans glued to her Instagram feed every time she uploads a new picture. What A Hottie! Esha Gupta shows her oomph factor in bikini and it's tough to our eyes off her. Recently, She Was Trolled For Her Bold Pictures While, some fans loved the bold avatar of Esha Gupta, some also trolled and slut-shamed her for the same. Some even said that she has shared all these pictures just to get attention. How Esha Handled The Trolling In a recent interview to a leading daily, she commented on her bold pictures and had said, "In our country, women are eternally blamed. They are accused when a girl child is born; they are accused even when they are raped. So, somewhere I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat.'' ‘I Have Done Shoots Like This When I Was A Model’ ''After all, it's easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I've done shoots like this one when I was a model.'' ‘I Have Gone Topless & Naked Too’ "I've gone topless and naked, too. No one ever asked me about that. And who are these people who have ‘issues' with my pictures?'' It’s My Body: Esha ''It's my body and it's been shot aesthetically. There's a thin line, which if you cross, you look vulgar. '' My Pictures Are Not Vulgar ''No one can say my pictures are vulgar. I got more love than hate, but it's better to be hated than to be forgotten. And right now, I'm in my best shape. Although we knew where this could lead, we thought, ‘If not now, then when?" ‘Men Must Have Saved These Pics On Their Phone’ "Men tend to have a problem if a woman goes bold. Their manhood is challenged. They are prudes, they must have even saved these pictures on their phone. And here we are in the country of Ajanta and Ellora, and Kamasutra, objecting to a woman's photo-shoot which she has done on her own will. So, my attitude is, ‘S***w them' and that's the point I wanted to make.'' I Didn't Want To Hold Back These Pictures ''The pictures turned out so beautiful that I didn't want to hold them back. The thing is that I've been comfortable and confident about my body all along."

