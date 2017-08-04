 »   »   » After Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Comments On Kareena Kapoor Khan For Considering Gym As A Red Carpet!

There's something about Kareena Kapoor Khan that makes her stand out among so many gorgeous divas in the B-town. From introducing the world 'size zero' figure to stepping out during her pregnancy like a boss, Kareena have grabbed many eyeballs and love from the media.

Similarly, ever since Kareena satrted attending gym sessions, papz just gathered outside the do to take a glimpse of the actress. But very soon, her gym fashion became the talk of the town. So much so that, Sonam Kapoor ended up taking a dig at her.

Recently, Alia also commented on her and you are surely going to nod along with her.

Alia's Quirky Reply "The gym seems to be the new red carpet. Everyone has to now dress up for the gym," she laughs, adding, "The gym is the number one spot, followed by the salon. It is important that all of us show our different styles outside the gym." When Alia Was Particularly Asked About Bebo "She (Kareena) is actually killing it," says Alia, who has been known to be a big fan of Kareena. Recently, Sonam Took A Jibe At Kareena R Recently, Sonam Kapoor was seen as the 'show-stopper' for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla fashion show and at the same event, while addressing the media, the actress took a sly dig at Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sonam Taunts Those Actresses Who Call Media & Later, Complain About It.. S Sonam took a sly dig at those actresses who call paparazzi to click them and later complain about it.We can't help but the name that pops up in our mind is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here's what she said... Sonam: I Never Invite The Papz Sonam had claimed that she has never invited the papz. "I never call the paparazzi, they just turn up. So I'm not trying to dress up for them." "And I don't think I've ever been photographed in my gym looks because the papz are never called by me either." We wonder if Sonam is directly pointing her fingers at Bebo or saying it in general. Did Bebo Hit Back At Sonam For Treating Airport As Red Carpet? Post Sonam's comment Kareena was also heard taking a dig at actresses doe treating airport like a red carpet and no brownie points for guessing whom she was hinting at! Here's What Bebo Had Said "We should dress like normal human beings," she says smilingly. When asked what is her take on the airport looks, she goes all ‘Awful'. "Why should we have it? Why should we dress up to go on a flight?" She Had Further Added.. "But there's pressure. There has to be. Fine. But we should be as normal. You should allow us to be normal. Jeans, T-shirt... whatever!"

