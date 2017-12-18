 »   »   » After Speaking About Hrithik Roshan: My Earnings Are Down, Endorsements Are Fewer: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is a strong fearless woman who is not scared to take on the big guys. But her bold attitude has hampered her career.

In a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana Ranaut accepted that controversies and two back-to-back box office failures has affected her earnings.

The Offers Have Not Slowed Down But... "The offers haven't slowed but my commercial viability has been affected. The endorsements are fewer, my earnings are down and my plan to open my own production house has had to be pushed.'' Don't Write Me Off... ''But I have signed three films, have a beautiful house in Manali now and an office on Pali Hill and I'm going to Harvard so don't write me off just yet.'' I Want My Life To Be An Inspiration For... "I don't want my life to become a cautionary tale but an inspiration for young girls and for that I will survive and succeed." Kangana Also Talked About Sexual Harassment ''A woman can offer herself to any and as many men as she wants but that doesn't give anyone the right to force himself on her.'' I Believe ''Also, while a sexual offender should be shamed into not repeating the offense with others, I believe a young girl on the treshhold of a bright career shouldn't be pushed into speaking up and getting kicked out.'' It's Better... ''It's better to play safe and open up when she can make a difference like many of these actresses in Hollywood are today.''

Those who have come late, Kangana Ranaut is prepping up to give a talk at the Harvard Business School. The actress has been invited to be a keynote speaker at the annual India Conference in February 2018.

The actress says that it's a big deal for her, "There was a niggling worry at the back of my mind that what if my children sniggered, 'What do you know?' Education or the lack of it, and English which was once a roadblock to conversation makes me value such opportunities.''

She added, "I will talk about new opportunities in the entertainment business that TV, digital platforms and streaming sites have brought in which I want to experiment with too. I want to point to films like Hindi Medium which merged the lives of disparate social hierarchies in a realistic rather than aspirational portrayal of society."

