 »   »   » OH MY! Pictures Of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's NEW Worli SEA-FACING Apartment Are Just Breathtaking

After a private yet beautiful wedding in Italy, newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might move into a luxury pad in Omkar Realtors and Developers residential project Omkar '1973'.

Reportedly located in tower C - the most luxurious of the three towers in the project, the apartment boasts a ceiling height of 13 ft and decks or verandas extending from each bedroom that could be more spacious than the bedrooms.

Check out the pictures of Virat-Anushka's alleged abode..

Woah! According to sources, Virat Kohli bought the 7,171-square-foot space in 2016 for INR 34 crore. Yes, You Read It Right! A part of the Sky Bungalows Project, Kohli's 4BHK flat is located on the 35th floor of the upcoming tower in Worli, Mumbai. This Cricketer Will Be Virat's Neighbour We also hear that Yuvraj Singh also owns a flat in the 29th floor of the same tower. That Was Expected! Omkar's Chief Marketing Officer told a business newspaper that after the news of Virat's purchase of the flat, the prices of the property have skyrocketed since people are looking to buy it for the exclusive privilege of being their neighbours. Isn't That Amazing? Architectural Digest also reports that Virat and Anushka's residence has four bedrooms, with a ceiling height of almost 13 feet. Decks and balconies are also constructed in each bedroom. More Details About Virat's New Abode Reportedly, the complex also includes an indoor tennis court, pet clinic and a crèche for children. Here's When They're Expected To Move Into Their New Abode Both are expected to move into their new residence after registering their marriage in a Mumbai court on January 4, 2018. Virat, however, will get possession of the apartment in 2018.

However, before moving in the couple is throwing a reception in New Delhi and one in Mumbai. Currently, the newlyweds are in South Africa, where Virat will also prepare for the upcoming series.

On the other side, Anushka will resume work and join Shahrukh Khan for Aanand L. Rai's movie.

Inputs From Architectural Digest