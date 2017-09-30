 »   »   » HOLY PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Soak In The Durga Puja Festivities!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen celebrating Durga Puja with her apple of eyes, Aaradhya Bachchan in Khar, Mumbai.
The mother-daughter duo went to the Ramakrishna Math and Mission for the celebrations and their pictures are too sweet to be missed. Dressed in a purple and blue silk sari, she looked simply beautiful.
Aaradhya Bows Her Head
Seen here is Aaradhya Bachchan bowing her head in front of the idol, as instructed by mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Terrific Trio!
Seen here is Alia Bhatt, posing for the media along with her Dragon co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director, Ayan Mukerji.
Kajol
Kajol was also spotted at the Pandal and was seen happily posing for the media. Dressed in a yellow saree, Kajol looked simply beautiful.
