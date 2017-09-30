 »   »   » HOLY PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Soak In The Durga Puja Festivities!

A few hours ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen celebrating Durga Puja with her apple of eyes, Aaradhya Bachchan in Khar, Mumbai.

The mother-daughter duo went to the Ramakrishna Math and Mission for the celebrations and their pictures are too sweet to be missed. Dressed in a purple and blue silk sari, she looked simply beautiful.

Aaradhya Bows Her Head Seen here is Aaradhya Bachchan bowing her head in front of the idol, as instructed by mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Rani & Ranbir Turn Heads Rani Mukerji & Ranbir Kapoor catch up, while visiting Pandal in Mumbai. Terrific Trio! Seen here is Alia Bhatt, posing for the media along with her Dragon co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director, Ayan Mukerji. Kajol Kajol was also spotted at the Pandal and was seen happily posing for the media. Dressed in a yellow saree, Kajol looked simply beautiful. We Don’t Love Ranbir For No Reason! Ranbir Kapoor charms one and all as he was seen serving the bhog at the Durga Pooja.

Stay locked with us, for more updates!