 »   »   » SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Her Hubby Abhishek Refused A Remake Of Big B-Jaya's Abhimaan

Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan's Abhimaan which released in 1973 is one of the cult classics that still holds a special place in our hearts. The film revolved around a popular singer who encourages his wife to sing but marital discord sets in when her popularity surpasses his and jealousy rages.

Recently, there were rumours about how Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan should do a remake of this film. When Abhishek was asked about this by one of his fans during his Facebook Live, here's what he said...

Abhishek Calls Abhimaan A Very Extraordinary Movie Ab Jr stated that Abhimaan is a very extraordinary film. Remaking It Is Difficult He revealed, "From all the movies that my mom and dad have done, this one is my favourite but to make a remake out of it will be very difficult." There Were Some Talks Abhishek added, "In between, there was some talk that a remake of the movie should be made with Aishwarya and I." Why Abhishek-Ash Decided To Give The Remake A Miss He further said, "But we both thought that it was such a good movie, so we shouldn't make a remake. Certain films...you should just leave them alone, you can't remake them. There is a magic about them that should be left. So as of now, nothing of that sort." Will Abhi-Ash Reunite For Gulab Jamun? Speculations were rife that Abhishek and Aishwarya have been approached for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. When a leading daily asked Ash about this, she answered, "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun, but baaki baaton ka I don't know what to say. We have heard the script, that's all." Ash's Next Is Fanney Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to reunite with Anil Kapoor for Fanney Khan. But the duo won't be romancing each other in the film. It's Paltan For Ab Jr On the other hand, Abhishek recently signed J.P Dutta's Paltan which has an ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, do you folks think it was right of Abhishek and Aishwarya to refuse to do a remake of Abhimaan?