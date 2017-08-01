 »   »   » NOT JOKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan BEATS Salman Khan; Her Movie Tickets Were MUCH COSTLIER Than His!

The craze over box-office collection is escalating year by year! Movie buffs are darn crazy to know which movie earned how much and when it comes to the actors, it's mostly the three Khans, who come out with flying colours.

But you will be surprised that last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan beat Superstar Salman Khan, when it came to costliest movie ticket, with a very good margin. Wanna know in detail? Here we go..



PVR Director's Cut Is The Premium Most Theatre In India PVR Director's Cut is the premium most theatre in India and you will see the costliest tickets there. According to BollywoodLife, these five movies have had costliest tickets at this particular theatre.

Let's Start With The Topmost Topping the list is none other than Shahrukh Khan, whose film, Jab Harry Met Sejal will release soon. The highest price for this film ticket is Rs 2400. Can you believe it?

Baahubali: The Conclusion Like SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal, Baahubali 2‘s ticket prices at PVR Director's Cut were also priced at Rs 2400. So, it's Shahrukh & Prabhas, who top the list!

Ranbir & Aish's ADHM In The Second Place Much to our surprise, after Shahrukh & Prabhas, it's Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, who have had the costliest ticket.

Rs 2200 is the most expensive ticket that was available for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.



Sultan Comes After ADHM Believe it or not, but Salman Khan starrer Sultan takes the third place in this category. The film's ticket was sold at Rs 1800 at the theatre.

What About Raees? Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees had very costly tickets at PVR Director's Cut, reportedly, Rs 1500 for a ticket.

Wanna Know About Tubelight? While, Raees did a good job at box office, Salman's Tubelight simply tanked at the same. But you will be surprised to know that even this film ticket was sold at Rs 1500.

Anushka, The Ultimate Queen Of BO On a related note, if you keep the actors side, then it's Anushka Sharma, who is ruling the BO with her back-to-back super hit movies.

Will JHMS Witness The Same Craze? Now, we have to wait and watch if her forthcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, will spread the same magic just like her other films, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan.



SENSATIONAL! Did Deepika Call Kareena 'RIDICULOUS'?



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.